* Q1 adj EPS $0.08 vs est $0.04

* Q1 rev $357.8 mln vs est $351.9 mln

* Announces new $200 mln repurchase authorization

May 2 Chipmaker Atmel Corp's first-quarter results topped market estimates, indicating a rebound in orders for the company's touchscreen chips.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents a share for the quarter, beating the 4-cent-a-share profit expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our business bottomed during the first quarter, and we are well positioned to capitalize on the improving industry environment," said Chief Executive Steve Laub.

Revenue plunged 23 percent to $357.8 million but came in above the $351.9 million expected by analysts.

The company, which competes with Cypress Semiconductor Corp and Synaptics Inc, has seen revenue fall in recent quarters as some of its customers fail to gain traction in the highly fragmented market for tablets.

Separately, Atmel announced a new $200 million share repurchase authorization. To date, it has repurchased about $490 million from its prior $500 million authorization.

Atmel shares were marginally down at $8.80 in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)