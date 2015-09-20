REFILE-Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5 pct stake in Tesla
March 28 Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent passive stake.
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor has agreed to buy U.S. rival Atmel for about $4.6 billion, the German company said on Sunday.
Dialog said Atmel shareholders would receive $4.65 in cash and "0.112 of a Dialog Semiconductor American Depository Share for each Atmel common share", resulting in the "economic equivalent" of $10.42 per Atmel share based on Dialog's closing price as of Sept. 18.
On Friday, shares in Dialog closed at 45.325 euros apiece, while Atmel shares closed at $7.27. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, March 28 Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last-minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls.