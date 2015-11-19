(Adds comments from Elliott, quotes from Dialog CEO,
background)
By Paul Sandle and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 19 Dialog Semiconductor's
shareholders on Thursday approved a $4.6 billion
acquisition of U.S. chip-making peer Atmel, dealing a
blow to hedge fund Elliott in its bid to derail the deal.
Dialog said there were 61.9 percent votes cast in favour of
the deal at the extraordinary shareholder meeting, where
shareholders representing 54.3 percent of Dialog's total share
capital were present.
Activist hedge fund Elliott, which owns 5 percent of Dialog
shares, earlier this month called upon shareholders to vote
against the deal, saying it would destroy value.
Elliott has made big returns in Germany from stakes in
groups such as drug wholesaler Celesio and cable
group Kabel Deutschland during M&A situations. But on
Dialog's Atmel deal it has conceded defeat for now.
"We believe it is now incumbent on Dialog management to
deliver on its assertion that this is a value creative
transaction," the investor said in a statement.
Elliott had said earlier Dialog had agreed to pay a 92
percent premium to fair value for an underperforming asset and
that consummation of the transaction would destroy approximately
$500 million of value for Dialog shareholders.
Atmel shareholders will not vote on the deal until late
March.
Dialog makes power management chips used in mobile phones,
which make up 80 percent of its sales. Most of its business
comes from just two customers Apple and Samsung
Electronics.
It has said Atmel helps it to diversify into automotive and
security markets as well as network-connected chips used in
industrial gear, or what is known as the "Internet of Things".
"It is critical for us to position ourselves in the next
stage of growth in the industry beyond our strong position in
mobile, to get into these smart connected devices," Dialog's
Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli told Reuters following the vote.
He has said previously that he expects to have regulatory
approval for the deal by the end of January.
Bagherli said he spent the last few weeks meeting investors
to help them understand the merits of the deal in terms of
diversification, cost-savings and growth. He said he was pleased
to see most investors back his line of thinking.
"With this deal we are not ditching our heritage in mobile,"
Bagherli told investors at a Morgan Stanley investor conference
last week. "We are adding another layer of growth (that) halves
our dependence on one very large (mobile) segment."
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner, Harro ten Wolde and
Eric Auchard in Frankfurt. Editing by Jane Merriman)