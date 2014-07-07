Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 7 Touchscreen chipmaker Atmel Corp said it would buy Newport Media, a maker of low-power Wi-Fi and bluetooth gear, for $140 million to gain ground in a technology that helps connect everything through the Internet.
Newport Media reported revenue of $43 million for 2013.
Chipmakers and other companies are increasingly acquiring technologies to establish standards for a growing number of household devices like light bulbs, burglar alarms, thermostats and baby monitors that talk to each other. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
