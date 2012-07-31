July 31 Chipmaker Atmel Corp reported a second-quarter profit ahead of analysts' estimates, powered by growth in its core microcontroller business.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $754,000, or break even per share, compared with $90.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income includes $14.4 million in pre-tax charges related to restructuring activities in Europe, the company said.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Revenue fell 23 percent to $368.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $372.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

