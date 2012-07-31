BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Chipmaker Atmel Corp reported a second-quarter profit ahead of analysts' estimates, powered by growth in its core microcontroller business.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $754,000, or break even per share, compared with $90.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income includes $14.4 million in pre-tax charges related to restructuring activities in Europe, the company said.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 8 cents per share.
Revenue fell 23 percent to $368.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $372.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.