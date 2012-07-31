* Q2 adj EPS $0.08 vs est $0.04

July 31 Atmel Corp's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as margins improved, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent in trading after the bell on Tuesday.

The company said Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system will expand the market for its touchscreen chips to PCs.

Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system, expected to be launched on Oct. 26, uses touch as the primary interface, and will allow Atmel's chips to expand beyond smartphones and tablets into Ultrabooks and notebooks, the company said on a conference call.

Sales of smartphone touchscreen chips accounted for 55 to 65 percent of Atmel's revenue in the second quarter, while tablet chips brought in 25 to 35 percent, the company said on a conference call.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $754,000, or break even per share, compared with $90.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Income for the second quarter included a $14.4 million charge due to restructuring in Europe and $2.0 million in acquisition-related charges, the company said.

Excluding these items, the company earned 8 cents per share, topping the 4 cents expected by analysts.

Gross margins for the three-month period rose to 44 percent from 42.6 percent in the first quarter.

Revenue at the company, which supplies chips used for making touchscreens for smartphones to Samsung Electronics and Dell Inc, fell 23 percent to $368.2 million.

Analysts on average were looking for $372.1 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $357 million to $379 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $399.83 million.

Atmel shares, which closed at $5.86 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, were up at $5.98 in after-market trading. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)