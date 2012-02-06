(Follows alerts)

Feb 6 Gold producer Atna Resources Ltd said it plans to start commercial underground mine production in the fourth quarter at its Pinson mine in Nevada.

Underground mine design work is currently underway, the company said in a statement.

"We believe Pinson continues to have further exploration opportunity and are excited by the prospect of Pinson becoming Atna's major gold producer," said Chief Executive James Hesketh.

Pinson mine is at present allowed to do underground mining under a small miner's permit. The company plans to make applications to amend the permit, to allow full-scale underground operations.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.14 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)