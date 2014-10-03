LONDON Oct 3 New British banking venture Atom
has appointed John McFall, the former chairman of an influential
parliamentary committee, as its senior independent director
subject to a planned launch in 2015.
Atom, which is applying for a banking licence and plans to
offer current and savings accounts and loans, will offer its
services online and have no branches. It has been set up by
Anthony Thomson, the co-founder of Metro Bank, Britain's first
new high street bank for over a century.
McFall, a member of Britain's upper house of parliament, was
chairman of the Treasury Select Committee - which examines the
work of Britain's finance ministry - between 2001 and 2010.
He subsequently sat on the Parliamentary Commission on
Banking Standards, which was tasked with finding ways to reform
British banks between 2012 and 2013.
"Few people have the chance to guide the building of a bank
from its very inception, and this is an opportunity to bring to
bear my own personal experience in the financial services
industry," McFall said on Friday.
Britain's financial regulator and lawmakers are keen to see
new banks emerge to break the dominance of the country's biggest
banks - Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, HSBC
and Royal Bank of Scotland - which control
about three-quarters of the personal current account market.
"Putting in place a strong board now is a key part of our
journey towards authorisation and launch," Thomson said.
Atom has also appointed Patricia Jackson, a former senior
partner for regulation and banking risk at Ernst and Young, to
chair its risk committee.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pravin Char)