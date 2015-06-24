LONDON, June 24 British bank Atom said on
Wednesday it had secured its licence by the Bank of England, and
planned to launch products and services to customers later this
year.
Atom, which is headquartered in the Northeast of England,
is pursuing a low-cost, digital approach to retail banking and
plans to offer its services online rather than in high-street
branches.
The bank - one of several so-called 'challenger' lenders set
up to compete with dominant bluechip banks such as Barclays
, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland - has raised 25 million pounds ($39.4
million)so far from investors including investment industry
veteran Neil Woodford.
It said Chairman Anthony Thomson, Chief Executive Mark
Mullen and Chief Financial Officer Dave McCarthy were currently
raising additional balance sheet capital for Atom's launch.
"Atom will offer a quality of digital experience without
parallel in this sector or in many others," Mullen said in the
statement.
($1 = 0.6345 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)