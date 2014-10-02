Oct 2 Atos :

* To launch buyout offer followed by squeeze-out on Bull shares

* Holds 95.56 pct of Bull shares following tender offer

* Holds 20.25 pct of Bull convertible bonds (OCEANEs)

* Price of buyout offer and squeeze out is 4.90 euros per share and 5.55 euros per convertible bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)