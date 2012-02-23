BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
PARIS Feb 23 French IT services group Atos Origin said it expects to achieve a strong increase in operating margin and free cash flow this year as it posted a 25 percent rise in earnings for 2011.
Operating profit reached 422 million euros ($558.77 million)last year, the company said on Thursday. The operating margin reached 6.2 percent, compared with 4.3 percent in 2010 like-for-like at constant exchange rates.
"We believe 2012 will be a solid year," Chief Executive Thierry Breton said in a statement.
Atos Origin forecast slight organic growth in revenue this year, with the operating margin to reach 6.5 percent and free cash flow rising to around 250 million euros from 194 million last year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: