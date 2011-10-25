PARIS Oct 25 France's information technology
services group Atos held its revenues flat in the
third quarter, its first to include the acquisition of rival
Siemens (SIEGn.DE), and confirmed its objectives for the year.
"The integration of [Siemens] is producing the expected
synergies," said Atos in a statement, adding that the company
moved ahead with planned staff cuts of 629 people in the
quarter.
Revenue was slightly down 0.3 percent on a comparable basis
to 2.1 billion euro ($2.9 billion), which is around the high end
of analaysts' expectations for third quarter revenue of
2.06-2.09 billion euro.
For the year, Atos is still aiming for an operating margin
of 6.2 percent on annual sales of 6.8 billion euro.
