PARIS Oct 25 France's information technology services group Atos held its revenues flat in the third quarter, its first to include the acquisition of rival Siemens (SIEGn.DE), and confirmed its objectives for the year.

"The integration of [Siemens] is producing the expected synergies," said Atos in a statement, adding that the company moved ahead with planned staff cuts of 629 people in the quarter.

Revenue was slightly down 0.3 percent on a comparable basis to 2.1 billion euro ($2.9 billion), which is around the high end of analaysts' expectations for third quarter revenue of 2.06-2.09 billion euro.

For the year, Atos is still aiming for an operating margin of 6.2 percent on annual sales of 6.8 billion euro.

($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Leila Abboud)