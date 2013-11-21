PARIS Nov 21 French private equity firm PAI Partners is selling a 9 percent stake in IT services Atos through an accelerated bookbuilding process, traders said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley is acting as bookrunner on the placement of the 8.9 million shares, traders said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and Toni Vorobyova in London, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)