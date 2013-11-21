Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Nov 21 French private equity firm PAI Partners is selling a 9 percent stake in IT services Atos through an accelerated bookbuilding process, traders said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley is acting as bookrunner on the placement of the 8.9 million shares, traders said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and Toni Vorobyova in London, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)