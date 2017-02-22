BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 French IT services company Atos reported on Wednesday a 20.4 percent growth in full-year operating income, driven by its cloud-based business and lower costs.
The company reported operating income of 1.10 billion euros ($1.16 billion) and revenue of 11.72 billion euros, representing an operating margin of 9.4 percent. Revenue grew 1.8 percent organically.
Atos had set a full-year 2016 target of organic revenue growth of 1.5 to 2.0 percent and an operating margin of between 9.2 and 9.5 percent.
For 2017, the company targets revenue growth of 2 percent organically and an operating margin of between 9.5 and 10.0 percent.
The company also proposed a dividend of 1.60 euros per share, an increase of 45 percent. ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07