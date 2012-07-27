PARIS, July 27 French IT services group Atos said on Friday that its first-half net profit edged higher, weighed down by restructuring and acquisition expenses as orders accelerated, while reiterating a forecast for slight full-year revenue growth.

Atos said first-half net income rose to 102 million euros ($125.46 million) from 100 million in the year-ago period, held back by expenses from a staff reorganisation and integration costs resulting from acquisitions.

Revenue surged 76 percent to 4.37 billion euros, although on an organic basis it was up only 1.4 percent.

Atos, which signed IT contracts with companies including McGraw Hill in the first half, reiterated that it expects "slight" organic revenue growth for the full year, with its operating margin forecast to grow to 6.5 percent of revenue from 4.8 percent in 2011 on a proforma basis. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)