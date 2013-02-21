Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Feb 21 Atos forecast an improvement in its operating margin and slight revenue growth this year after posting a 37 percent rise in 2012 operating profit.
The group added that it planned to group its "payment and merchant transactional activities" into a separate business by mid-year. It did not say whether that business would then be spun off to shareholders.
Operating profit was 580 million euros ($775 million) last year on sales up 0.8 percent to 8.844 billion, for a margin of 6.6 percent, Atos said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)