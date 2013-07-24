PARIS, July 24 French IT services group Atos confirmed its full-year earnings goals on Wednesday after it posted a 14 percent rise in first-half net income.

Profit reached 116 million euros ($153 million), the company said in a statement. Revenue was 4.29 billion euros, an organic decline of 0.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)