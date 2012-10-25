PARIS Oct 25 French IT services group Atos stuck to its full-year targets on Thursday after it posted a 0.2 percent rise in organic third-quarter sales.

Revenue was 2.18 billion euros ($2.83 billion) in the quarter, Atos said in a statement.

"In the third quarter, we have achieved a very strong order entry with new large deals signed in the UK, Germany and Scandinavia, despite a challenging economic environment for cyclical activities," Chief Executive Thierry Breton said. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)