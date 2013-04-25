Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 25 Atos confirmed its full-year targets as it posted a 1.2 percent drop in first-quarter sales, dragged down by its consulting and systems integration units.
Sales were 2.117 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the quarter, Atos said in a statement on Thursday.
Atos confirmed that it expects slight growth in revenue this year, with an improvement in operating margin to around 7.5 percent from 6.6 percent last year. It also sees adjusted earnings per share 25 percent higher than in 2012. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)