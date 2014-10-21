Oct 21 Atoss Software AG

* Says 9-month sales up 9 percent at 28.7 million euros

* Says 9-month operating profits (EBIT) were 10 percent higher at 7.2 million euros

* Says after nine months, orders received for software licenses amount to 7.1 million euros, almost on a par with full-year total of 7.2 million euros for 2013

* Says 9-month net earnings 5.122 million euros versus 2.185 million euros year ago