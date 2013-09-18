Sept 18 Atossa Genetics Inc said an
affiliate of U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp would
distribute its device used to collect breast fluid for cancer
detection.
Atossa shares jumped as much as 56 percent in early trading
on the Nasdaq. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the
exchange.
The device, the MASCT system, is used in clinics for
non-invasive collection of breast fluid.
The fluid is then analyzed at Atossa's unit, the National
Reference Laboratory for Breast Health, using the company's
Forecyte devices to assess breast cancer risk.
Sidoti & Co analyst Jack Wallace said this was good news for
Atossa, as the company ties up with a key player.
Atossa's stock was up 40 percent at $6.84 on Wednesday
morning.
