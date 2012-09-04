By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israeli biotechnology firm Atox
Bio, developing a drug it hopes can treat severe infections such
as those caused by flesh-eating bacteria and deadly viruses,
expects to ask investors for more money this year to fund
extended phase II trials.
Chief executive Dan Teleman also told Reuters on Tuesday he
expected to have results of current clinical trials by year-end.
Atox Bio has been conducting Phase II clinical trials at
seven medical centres in the United States where 40 patients
with flesh-eating bacteria, or necrotizing soft tissue
infections (NSTI), have been treated.
It plans to begin an expanded Phase IIb trial to examine
longer-term effects of its drug next year and hopes to submit it
for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2017.
The molecule has been designated by the FDA as an orphan
drug, a status with several potential benefits such as an
expedited regulatory process and tax credits.
Atox Bio has raised over $12 million from grants from the
National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Defense
Department's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as well
as $7 million from a private U.S. investor and Netherlands-based
Esperante Ventures.
Though the infections it seeks to treat are diverse, Atox
Bio said they had one thing in common: the powerful immune
response they elicit in the patient, known as an immune storm.
"It is an inflammatory response that is very strong and
greatly exaggerated over a normal response. It induces phenomena
like organ failure, shock and death," chief scientific officer
Raymond Kaempfer said. "Patients get killed by their own immune
response rather than by the virus."
This type of reaction can also be seen in hantavirus, ebola
and severe strains of influenza, he said.
Some 10,000 people who stayed in tent cabins at Yosemite
National Park this summer may be at risk for the deadly
rodent-borne hantavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
Kaempfer said his team developed a potent molecule targeting
immune cells that blocks the toxic consequences of these
infections. There have been no signs in the study that the
molecule is dangerous, he said.
The mortality rate of NSTI is about 15 percent. Teleman said
the only current treatment is surgery - usually multiple
surgeries - and 20 percent of patients undergo amputation.
In the United States there are 21,000 cases annually and
treating patients can cost from $100,000 to $2 million.
If the drug delivered benefits such as a reduction in the
time spent in intensive care and the overall length of stay in
hospital as well as fewer surgeries it should allow Atox Bio to
charge a premium price, Teleman said.
"The market potential for the initial indication could be
several hundred million dollars a year," he said.
Atox Bio also aims to study other types of severe infection,
with peritonitis the next one planned.
While animal models have shown the drug can be effective in
treating viruses such as bird and swine flu, Teleman said it was
hard to translate that into clinical development plans as the
diseases are not common, making it hard to recruit patients.
"We would aspire to do this in conjunction with the
appropriate U.S. agencies such as the NIH," he said. "They have
the resources."
