COPENHAGEN Dec 13 ATP, Denmark's biggest pension fund, appointed a Citigroup executive as its new CEO on Thursday after its current head was selected to become the country's next central bank governor, the fund said in a statement.

ATP, which manages 82 billion Danish crowns ($14.33 billion)in assets, picked Carsten Stendevad, Global Head of Citi's Financial Strategy Group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head Denmark's Nationalbank from Feb. 1.

Stendevad, 39, a native of Denmark, has been with Citi since 2002 after roles with McKinsey & Co and the Danish central bank.