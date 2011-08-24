Aug 24 ATP Oil & Gas Corp said oil
production has started at one of its deepwater Gulf of Mexico
wells, with an initial rate of more than 7,000 barrels a day,
sending it shares up as much as 10 percent.
The Mississippi Canyon Block 941 A-2 is the third well
brought on production at the Telemark Hub using its ATP Titan
platform, the company said.
"We have finally realized the planned material production
revenue of this well that has been much anticipated for 16
months," Chief Executive T. Paul Bulmahn said.
ATP, an offshore oil and gas producer focused in the Gulf of
Mexico, Mediterranean Sea and the North Sea, operates the
Telemark Hub in about 4,000 feet of water with a 100 percent
working interest.
Shares of the company touched a high of $11.19 in early
trade on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Krishna N Dash in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)