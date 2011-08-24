Aug 24 ATP Oil & Gas Corp said oil production has started at one of its deepwater Gulf of Mexico wells, with an initial rate of more than 7,000 barrels a day, sending it shares up as much as 10 percent.

The Mississippi Canyon Block 941 A-2 is the third well brought on production at the Telemark Hub using its ATP Titan platform, the company said.

"We have finally realized the planned material production revenue of this well that has been much anticipated for 16 months," Chief Executive T. Paul Bulmahn said.

ATP, an offshore oil and gas producer focused in the Gulf of Mexico, Mediterranean Sea and the North Sea, operates the Telemark Hub in about 4,000 feet of water with a 100 percent working interest.

Shares of the company touched a high of $11.19 in early trade on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Krishna N Dash in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)