July 2 ATP Oil & Gas Corp said it
discovered natural gas at one of its wells off the coast of
Israel, sending its shares up 14 percent.
The Shimshon well encountered more than 62 feet of natural
gas pay in the Bet Guvrin sands, the company said.
The discovery comes a month after the company said CEO Matt
McCarroll resigned in less than a week into his job due to
disagreement on employment contract.
ATP, with a 40 percent working interest in the well, started
drilling in late April 2012. According to an independent
reservoir engineering evaluation, Lockwood and Associates,
estimates suggest that Shimshon has about 2.3 trillion cubic
feet of natural gas reserves.
The company, however, said it would provide additional
information about the discovery during the third quarter of
2012.
Shares of ATP Oil & Gas rose 44 cents to $3.80 in pre-market
trading on Nasdaq. They closed at $3.36 on Friday. Houston-based
ATP has lost 80 percent of its market value over the past one
year.
