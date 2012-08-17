* Company says hurt by Gulf of Mexico moratorium
* Plans to continue operations during restructuring
* Shares fall to 19 cents after-hours
By Braden Reddall
Aug 17 Gulf of Mexico producer ATP Oil & Gas
Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on
Friday, blaming the financial fallout from the deep sea drilling
moratorium that followed the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
ATP, which reported total debts of $3.49 billion and assets
of $3.64 billion, said it planned to continue operating while
restructuring its finances, using $618 million in
debtor-in-possession funding.
The Houston-based company said in a filing in Texas court
that its development plans and cash flows had been "dramatically
impacted" by the deepwater drilling stoppage which continued for
many months after the BP Plc well blowout off the
Louisiana coast on April 20, 2010.
"While the moratorium adversely affected all companies
involved in deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, the impact
was especially profound on ATP, which is a smaller company than
its principal competitors, with a heavier concentration of
operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico," ATP said.
The company said the U.S. government's stoppage blocked its
plans to drill and develop six wells in 2010 and 2011, after it
spent more than $1 billion on infrastructure construction
related to five of them, largely funded by debt.
ATP said its bankruptcy filing was made in order to
undertake a "comprehensive financial restructuring."
The company named its top unsecured creditor as marine
contractor Bluewater Industries, which is owed $53.8 million in
trade debt, followed by subsidiaries of oilfield services
companies Nabors Industries Ltd, owed $15.4 million, and
Schlumberger Ltd, owed $12 million.
As of Aug. 7, the largest shareholders were ATP Chairman T.
Paul Bulmahn with 12.1 percent, Aletheia Research & Management
Inc with 7.8 percent, BlackRock Inc with 6.2 percent, D.E. Shaw
Investment Management LLC with 5.1 percent and The Vanguard
Group Inc with 5 percent, according to court documents.
Shares of ATP fell to 19 cents in after-hours trading on
Friday, a fter h aving closed at about 46 cents. The stock had
been trading above $5 in June.
The case is In re ATP Oil & Gas Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 1 2-36187.