PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 18 Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion Sa
* Prices 3.2 percent placement of Spanish company at 13.35 euros/share, or 97.5 million euros ($105 million) in total. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* FY profit attributable HK$224.8 million versus HK$198.7 million