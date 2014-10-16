Oct 16 Atria Oyj :

* Atria to sell the Falbygdens cheese business in Sweden to Arla

* Says divestment will reduce Atria's net sales by about 52 million euros and EBIT by about 3 million euros

* Says deal is expected to close in beginning of 2015