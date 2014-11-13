Nov 13 Atria Oyj

* Raises its 2014 EBIT forecast

* Estimates full-year 2014 EBIT without non-recurring items to be at same level as previous year's EBIT of 37.0 million euros

* Says net sales to grow in 2014

* Previous forecast: 2014 EBIT to fall clearly short of 37.0 million euros, net sales to grow in 2014

* Says changed guidance due to improved sales structure and better than expected cost efficiency