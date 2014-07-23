July 23 Atria Oyj : * To adjust its operations at the Jyväskylä production plant * Says Saarioinen Oy has terminated an agreement concerning meat packing at the

Jyväskylä production plant as of 1 February 2015 * Says negotiations have now been completed * SAYS 48 of the Jyväskylä plant's employees will be laid off * Says negotiations with the personnel concerning the adjustment of operations

were initiated in May