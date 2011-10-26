GAITHERSBURG, Md. Oct 26 U.S. health advisers
on Wednesday gave their nod to a label revision for AtriCure
Inc's (ATRC.O) device for treating a heart rhythm disorder.
A panel of outside experts convened by the Food and Drug
Administration voted unanimously that the Synergy Ablation
System was effective in treating persistent and long-standing
persistent atrial fibrillation during open-heart surgery.
Votes were divided over the safety concerns and, with the
panel chairman stepping in to resolve, the final vote was 5-4
with one abstention that the device was safe. The panel voted
5-3 with one abstained that benefits outweighed risks.
AtriCure's ablation device is already approved for heart
tissue ablation, but the company hopes to expand the label to
add the use of the device to restore normal heart rhythm in
patients with persistent or long-standing persistent atrial
fibrillation who require open-heart surgery.
Atrial fibrillation is the most prevalent heart rhythm
disorder that affects more than 2 million Americans and is a
major cause of stroke.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)