BRIEF-Hypoport FY EBIT up 21 pct at EUR 23.2 mln
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)
Oct 9 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Prices a 350 million euros unsecured corporate bond
* Says the 8-year eurobond is to mature in Oct. 2022 and carries a 3.625 pct coupon
* Says that RMI has entered into exclusive negotiations with its 84% subsidiary, Outsurance Holdings Limited
