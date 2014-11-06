BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
Nov 6 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Announces that AFI Palac shopping center in Pardubice, Czech Republic, was acquired from AFI Europe N.V. for 83 million euros
* Says acquisition will be financed through existing cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge