Jan 15 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Announces it has completed sale of a portfolio of 72 retail assets in Czech Republic

* Says portfolio is sold to a private client account managed by Peakside Capital Advisors

* Says consideration comprises a cash payment of 1,670 million Czech crowns ($70.21 million) with balance satisfied through a secured vendor loan to purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 23.7860 Czech crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)