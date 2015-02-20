BRIEF-Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim CFO
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
Feb 20 Atrium Ljungberg AB
* Proposes dividend 3.30 SEK/share vs year-ago 3.05 SEK
* FY2014 rental income 1,981 million SEK vs year-ago 1,956 million
* Says FY2015 profit forecast before changes in value and tax is 920 million SEK
* FY2014 profit before changes in value 843.5 million SEK vs year-ago 829.0 million
* FY2014 net profit 645.2 million SEK vs year-ago 1,108 million
* Says sees continued good demand in our markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
April 5 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America