Feb 20 Atrium Ljungberg AB

* Proposes dividend 3.30 SEK/share vs year-ago 3.05 SEK

* FY2014 rental income 1,981 million SEK vs year-ago 1,956 million

* Says FY2015 profit forecast before changes in value and tax is 920 million SEK

* FY2014 profit before changes in value 843.5 million SEK vs year-ago 829.0 million

* FY2014 net profit 645.2 million SEK vs year-ago 1,108 million

* Says sees continued good demand in our markets