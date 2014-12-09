Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 9 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Has agreed to sell portfolio of 72 retail assets in Czech Republic to a private client account managed by Peakside Capital Advisors for a consideration of about 70 million euros
* Says transaction is expected to close in Q1 2015
* Says consideration comprises a cash payment of about 61 million euros with balance satisfied through a secured vendor loan to purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.