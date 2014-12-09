Dec 9 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Has agreed to sell portfolio of 72 retail assets in Czech Republic to a private client account managed by Peakside Capital Advisors for a consideration of about 70 million euros

* Says transaction is expected to close in Q1 2015

* Says consideration comprises a cash payment of about 61 million euros with balance satisfied through a secured vendor loan to purchaser