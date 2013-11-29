BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Nov 29 Atrium Innovations Inc, a maker of dietary supplements, said a group of investors, including European private equity firm Permira funds, would acquire the company for about C$1.1 billion ($1 billion), including debt.
Atrium shareholders will receive C$24.00 in cash per share, a nearly 23 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.