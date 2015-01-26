Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :
* 9-month revenue of 489.4 million euros ($552 million), up 8.5 pct over last year
* 9-month EBITDA up 27.1 pct to 127.3 million euros
* 9-month net income up by 65.4 pct to 50.3 million euros
* Outlook for 2014/15 raised
* Sees 2014/15 revenue of 623 million euros-633 million euros and EBITDA-margin between 23 pct and 24 pct Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1JPbsCz] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order