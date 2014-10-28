Oct 28AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik :

* H1 EBITDA increased by 10.5 pct to 72.3 million euros

* H1 consolidated net profit reached 28.4 million euros, an increase of 29.5 percent compared to the first half of 2013/14

* H1 revenue of 302.1 million euros versus 299.9 million euros year ago

* For FY 2014/15 expects revenues in line with prior year and EBITDA margin on upper level of target corridor of 18-20 pct Source text: bit.ly/1oTKntY

