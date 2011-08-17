BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
Aug 17 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc , which makes factory automation systems and solar energy equipment, posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand from life sciences and transportation industries.
Net income from continuing operations was C$6.2 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$5.6 million, 6 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Total revenue from continuing operations rose by a fourth to C$126.9 million.
ATS serves customers in industries such as life sciences, computer electronics, energy, transportation and consumer products.
Revenues from life sciences increased 10 percent to C$43.8 million, while transportation revenue rose more than four times to C$40.1 million.
Automation systems order bookings in the first quarter rose 85 percent to $157 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.