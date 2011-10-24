(Follows alerts)
Oct 24 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Inc said it had failed to secure a buyer for its French
solar unit due to the drop in demand for solar products in
Europe, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent.
Cormark Securities analyst MacMurray Whale, who lowered his
rating on the company's stock to "buy" from "top pick", said the
delay in divestment was not only disappointing for investors it
may also have a negative impact on ATS' results.
"Because terms could not be agreed to on a sale to a third
party, there is a greater likelihood that Photowatt France may
have to be closed or otherwise sold at a value much lower than
(what) management previously expected or even at a loss," he
said in a note to clients.
ATS, which makes factory automation systems and solar energy
equipment, has been impacted by lower subsidies for solar power
in France and Germany that has hurt selling prices.
ATS Automation said it was looking at a broader set of
strategic options for its solar businesses at France and Canada.
The company -- which serves customers in industries such as
life sciences, computer electronics, energy, transportation and
consumer products -- said it was committed to the separation of
its solar business, but expects a modest delay to the previously
announced timeline.
ATS Automation shares were trading down 44 Canadian cents at
C$6.19 on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
