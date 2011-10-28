(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc
said its French solar manufacturing unit will cut its
production capacity by two-thirds, after it failed to secure a
buyer for the plant.
Solar makers are suffering amid a 40 percent drop in prices
of the panels that has squeezed profit margins across the
industry.
The Canadian company, which has been hurt by lower subsidies
for solar power in France and Germany, said its Photowatt France
unit will cut the number of workdays.
Earlier this week, ATS Automation had said it had failed to
secure a buyer for its French solar unit due to the drop in
demand for solar products in Europe.
Shares of the company, which have lost about 4 percent in
value since last week, closed at C$6.35 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)