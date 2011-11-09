(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Inc's second-quarter profit almost doubled, helped by
acquisitions that boosted revenue at its transportation
business.
The Canadian company, which also serves life sciences,
electronics, energy and consumer products companies, doubled its
net income from continuing operations to C$9.3 million, or 11
Canadian cents a share , from C$4.8 million, or 5
Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 28 percent
to C$145.9 million.
Revenue from its transportation business rose more than
sevenfold to C$64.7 million while its energy business, which has
been hurt by lower subsidies for solar power in France and
Germany, fell 39 percent to C$18.4.
The results exclude its solar unit Photowatt.
Photowatt France has filed for bankruptcy while ATS started
a formal sale process for its unit in Ontario as it looks to
exit the solar business.
ATS shares closed at C$7.29 on Tuesday on Toronto Stock
Exchange.
