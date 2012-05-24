May 24 Canada's ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Inc, which makes factory automation systems and solar
energy equipment, reported a quarterly profit, aided by growth
at its transportation business and a narrower loss at its solar
operations.
Fourth-quarter net income was C$3 million, or 4 Canadian
cents per share, compared with a loss of C$79.5 million, or 91
Canadian cents per share, last year.
ATS also serves customers in industries such as life
sciences, computer electronics, energy and consumer products.
Loss from discontinued operations was C$7.9 million compared
with C$93.9 million a year earlier. During the quarter, a French
court appointed a buyer for its solar panel unit in the country.
Total revenue from continuing operations rose 17 percent to
C$173.5 million.
Transportation revenue more than doubled to C$74 million,
while sales at its life sciences unit increased 3 percent to
C$57 million.
ATS shares closed at C$8.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.
