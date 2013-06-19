SAO PAULO, June 19 American Trading Systems
Brasil, the company seeking permission to open a financial
exchange in Brazil, said talks with global and local banking and
asset management firms are at "an advanced stage."
ATS Brasil, as the company is known, is considering the sale
of a 24 percent stake to a number of six to eight partners,
Chief Executive Officer Alan Gandelman told Reuters in a phone
interview. The company is 80 percent owned by Americas Trading
Group, a Rio de Janeiro-based trading systems operator, with
NYSE owning 20 percent and becoming ATS Brasil's main technology
provider.