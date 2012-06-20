NEW YORK, June 20 A-T Solutions, a privately-held company that offers counter-terrorism services, is exploring a sale and has retained boutique investment bank Stone Key Partners to advise on the process, according to people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2002 and acquired by defense-focused investment firm CoVant in 2008, A-T Solutions offers services and products that help identify potential security threats such as explosive devices or weapons of mass destruction, and remove those threats.

The company's customers include the Department of Defense, the Department of State, Homeland Security and other intelligence communities in the United States and international allied governments.

A-T Solutions has more than $30 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could fetch more than 10 times in a potential sale, according to two of the people.

McLean, Virginia-based CoVant invests in companies providing solutions for the national defense, homeland security, information technology, and government technology services markets.

Representatives for A-T Solutions, CoVant and Stone Key Partners were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)