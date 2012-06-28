(Adds comments from AMC networks)

By Liana B. Baker and Balaji Sridharan

June 28 AT&T Inc said AMC Networks is battling it over rate increases that could shut out AT&T TV customers from watching the season premiere of the hit show "Breaking Bad."

AMC Networks' contract with AT&T U-verse service expires on June 30, meaning if the companies do not strike a new deal, viewers may miss the new season "Breaking Bad", a drama about a high school teacher turned drug dealer, which debuts July 15.

AT&T said late Wednesday that AMC is demanding "excessive rate increases" to renew its U-verse TV contract. AMC shot back on Thursday, saying that it had not yet reached an agreement with AT&T that "reflects the popularity of our programming and AMC's position as a top tier network ..."

AT&T's U-verse provides TV, Internet, and digital home phone services to about 4 million customers, and the company pays fees to AMC Networks for the right to package and sell the AMC, IFC and WE tv channels on the service.

As AMC evolves from a sleepy backwater cable channel for old movies to a home for premium TV shows, cable and satellite operators have braced themselves for an increase in subscriber fees by the New York-based company. Another AMC show, "The Walking Dead" is the highest-rated scripted drama on cable, the company said.

AMC executives have said they expect to triple the fees they charge carriers to 75 cents per subscriber over the next four to five years with various partners.

Dish Network is planning to drop AMC this week because of the higher fees, while Suddenlink Communications, a cable operator had a public dispute with AMC over rates in the spring.

AMC shares fell $1.47 or 4 percent on Thursday to $35.07, while AT&T shares were trading 4 cents lower at $35.15. (reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)