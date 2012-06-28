June 28 AT&T Inc said AMC Networks
is seeking an "excessive rate increase" to renew its
U-verse TV contract, which the mobile service provider believes
is unreasonable.
"AMC Networks is asking that AT&T pay nearly double what we
believe other competitors pay - including a smaller-sized
competitor," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
AT&T's U-verse provides TV, Internet, and digital home phone
services to about 4 million customers, and the company pays fees
to AMC Networks for the right to package and sell the AMC, IFC
and WE tv channels on the service. The contract ends on June 30.
The company believes the rates are disproportionate compared
to the viewership across the channels.
"We don't think that's (rates) reasonable, especially in
these economic times, and we will continue to work toward a fair
deal," the second-biggest U.S. mobile service provider said.
In May, satellite TV provider Dish Networks
announced its intent to discontinue carrying AMC's networks
following a legal dispute between the companies stemming from a
breach of contract.
AMC, which airs the "Mad Men" and "Walking Dead" series,
sued Dish Network Corp for $2.5 billion in damages
alleging improper termination of a 15-year contract with one of
AMC's units called VOOM HD.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan and Siddharth Cavale in
Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)