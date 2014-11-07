(Repeats to additional subscribers)

WASHINGTON Nov 7 AT&T will acquire Mexico's third largest wireless operator Iusacell in a $2.5 billion deal, the carrier announced on Friday.

The transaction, which is subject to approval by Mexican regulators, will occur after Grupo Salinas, owner of 50 percent of Iusacell, buys out its partner's stake in Iusacell.

Iusacell serves 8.6 million customers in Mexico. (Reporting by Marina Lopes)