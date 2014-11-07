BRIEF-Moneygram board says Euronet's proposal could be "company superior proposal"
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
WASHINGTON Nov 7 AT&T will acquire Mexico's third largest wireless operator Iusacell in a $2.5 billion deal, the carrier announced on Friday.
The transaction, which is subject to approval by Mexican regulators, will occur after Grupo Salinas, owner of 50 percent of Iusacell, buys out its partner's stake in Iusacell.
Iusacell serves 8.6 million customers in Mexico. (Reporting by Marina Lopes)
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
* Ciber announces agreement to sell its Infor practice to Infor
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.