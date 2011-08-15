by Timothy Sifert

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (IFR) - AT&T hit the market today with a US$5bn, three-part offering. This is the phone operator's largest bond financing since it announced its US$39bn cash-and-stock acquisition of T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom in March.

AT&T (T.N), and the other five issuers in today's high-grade bond market, are content to take advantage of persistently low Treasury rates. Earlier this year, the 10-year trading below 3.00% was enough of an allure to draw issuers into the bond market: this afternoon the benchmark rate was quoted around 2.25%.

Today's debt financing comprises securities with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years. The notes were talked at 150bp area, 160bp-165bp and 185bp-190bp, respectively. They launched as a US$1.5bn five at plus 148bp, a US$1.5bn 10-year at plus 160bp - and a US$2bn 30-year at 185bp.

The order book was understood to be about three times oversubscribed. The deal is expected to price this afternoon.

For sure, investors knew a large bond financing for AT&T was on the cards since the T-Mobile acquisition was announced. Not only was it a company-defining acquisition, the deal was notable for the financing that backed it.

At a time when banks were trimming their balance sheet fat, AT&T tapped JP Morgan (JPM.N) to provide an 18-month commitment for a US$20bn, one-year bridge facility. It was a large single-bank loan commitment even in a more sanguine economic market. What's more, it was the largest sole commitment in the big bank's history and 17% of the firm's Tier 1 common equity as of year-end 201.

Since then, JP Morgan was able to syndicate out much of the risk to banks that were eager to get a piece of bond economics. Still, at the time, the acquisition announcement and the debt commitment made enough of a splash for Moody's to publish a report to point out that the loan was a negative development for JP Morgan's credit profile.

The proceeds from this bond deal could be used to replace part of the bridge.

Fast on the heels of the acquisition announcement in March, JP Morgan and AT&T had easily lured a dozen lenders to the bank group.

On Wednesday March 23 discussions between the company and lenders began. By Thursday March 31, joint lead arranger and sole bookrunner JP Morgan had offloaded more than 90% of its exposure among 11 additional banks, holding on to US$1.8bn for itself. The bank's solid credit profile remained intact, and other banks were able to share in the riches.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and Citigroup each took US$1.8bn. BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, RBS, UBS and Wells Fargo spoke up for US$1.6bn. All participants in the bridge also lend in the upper tier of AT&T's US$8bn revolver, which wrapped up in December 2010.

The bridge, when drawn, pays about 75bp over Libor at current rating, with an undrawn commitment fee of A/A2 of 8bp. The if-borrowed margin, at the time, was the tightest for a bridge loan since the credit crisis.

However, typical of loan commitments, banks didn't partake for the spread alone. It's the promise of other more lucrative business, like today's bond transaction, which is tacitly tied to the loan, that whet banker appetites for little-yielding, higher-risk loans.

On today's A2/A-/A trade bond, Barclays Capital and JP Morgan are active books; and RBS and UBS are passive books.

AT&T was last in the high-grade market with a two-part bond trade. On April 26, the borrower priced a US$1.25bn 4.45% 10-year note at 115bp and a US$1.75bn 2.95% five-year at plus 97bp.

The acquisition is expected to close by the first quarter of 2012.

(Reporting by IFR senior reporter Timothy Sifert; Additional reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Michelle Sierra)